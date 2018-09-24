IES (IESC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. IES has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter. IES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $100,404.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,367.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in IES by 609.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IES by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in IES by 227.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 152,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. The company's Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.