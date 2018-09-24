iCoin (ICN) Market Cap Tops $90,979.00

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iCoin has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. iCoin has a market cap of $90,979.00 and $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00281941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00151523 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.06868617 BTC.

iCoin Profile

iCoin launched on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,890,309 coins. The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world . iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

