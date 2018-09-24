IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,722,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 917,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,946,000 after acquiring an additional 258,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

