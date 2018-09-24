HSBC Analysts Give Rational (RAA) a €620.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €612.00 ($711.63) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €600.00 ($697.67).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €630.00 ($732.56) on Monday. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

