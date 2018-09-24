HRT Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,020 Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 583,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 73,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC opened at $15.55 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $462.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

