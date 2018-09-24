Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,285 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $41,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 761.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,146,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,862 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 89.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.2% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 354,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 95,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of HST opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

