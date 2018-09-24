Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Insider Sells $142,635.50 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hologic stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
