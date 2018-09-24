Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Insider Sells $142,635.50 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hologic stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

