Hexcel Co. (HXL) Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Hexcel worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,893,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,687,000 after purchasing an additional 836,560 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,323,000 after purchasing an additional 351,285 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,681,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,274,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

