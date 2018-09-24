Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in tronc Inc (TRNC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in tronc were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in tronc by 245.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in tronc in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in tronc in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in tronc in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in tronc in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get tronc alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNC. BidaskClub raised shares of tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Noble Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of tronc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of tronc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ TRNC opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.79. tronc Inc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $253.04 million during the quarter. tronc had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. research analysts anticipate that tronc Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for tronc Inc (NASDAQ:TRNC).

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.