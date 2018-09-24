Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $344,000 in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $271,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $84.41 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

