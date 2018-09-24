Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $461,000 Position in National Energy Services (NESR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of National Energy Services worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in National Energy Services by 64.5% during the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 378,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP boosted its position in National Energy Services by 388.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. National Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

About National Energy Services

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.