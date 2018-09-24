Head-To-Head Review: Energous (WATT) versus Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Energous (NASDAQ: AVNW) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Energous has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energous and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.43%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Aviat Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Aviat Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $1.15 million 232.36 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -4.52 Aviat Networks $242.51 million 0.38 $1.84 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Energous.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -9,750.39% -182.29% -159.24% Aviat Networks 0.76% 6.62% 2.47%

Summary

Aviat Networks beats Energous on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

