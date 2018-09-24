Head-To-Head Contrast: Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) versus Vonage (VG)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE: VG) and Vonage (NYSE:VG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Vonage does not pay a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone & Data Systems has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 3.53% 1.98% 1.05% Vonage -1.14% 16.92% 9.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.04 billion 0.68 $153.00 million $0.53 57.55 Vonage $1.00 billion 3.24 -$33.93 million $0.28 48.54

Telephone & Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Vonage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone & Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telephone & Data Systems and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50 Vonage 0 1 7 0 2.88

Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Vonage has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.86%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Vonage.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Vonage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers a range of information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, and enterprise resource planning application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.1 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable customers. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The company also provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 2.2 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

