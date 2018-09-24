Head-To-Head Contrast: First Data (FDC) vs. Mercadolibre (MELI)

First Data (NASDAQ: MELI) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Data and Mercadolibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data 0 2 24 0 2.92 Mercadolibre 2 3 7 0 2.42

First Data currently has a consensus price target of $25.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Mercadolibre has a consensus price target of $350.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than First Data.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Data and Mercadolibre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data $12.05 billion 1.96 $1.47 billion $1.28 19.81 Mercadolibre $1.40 billion 10.10 $13.78 million $2.53 126.36

First Data has higher revenue and earnings than Mercadolibre. First Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercadolibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Data and Mercadolibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data 15.39% 21.88% 2.87% Mercadolibre -4.39% 4.32% 0.75%

Volatility & Risk

First Data has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercadolibre has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercadolibre pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. First Data does not pay a dividend. Mercadolibre pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercadolibre has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of First Data shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of First Data shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Data beats Mercadolibre on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The GFS segment provides technology solutions for bank and non-bank issuers comprising credit, retail private label, commercial card, and loan processing; licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS processing application; and account services, including card personalization and embossing, customer communications, remittance processing, professional services, and customer servicing consisting of call center solutions and back office processing. The NSS segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions comprising debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, as well as its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

