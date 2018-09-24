Head to Head Analysis: Evolent Health (EVH) and Jupai (JP)

Evolent Health (NYSE: JP) and Jupai (NYSE:JP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and Jupai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -9.84% -1.82% -1.46% Jupai 23.07% 23.85% 17.18%

This table compares Evolent Health and Jupai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $434.95 million 4.98 -$60.66 million ($0.70) -39.36 Jupai $262.23 million 1.12 $62.93 million N/A N/A

Jupai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolent Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Jupai shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Evolent Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Evolent Health has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupai has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jupai pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Evolent Health does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evolent Health and Jupai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 0 13 0 3.00 Jupai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolent Health presently has a consensus target price of $28.91, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Evolent Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than Jupai.

Summary

Jupai beats Evolent Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management. Its services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments. In addition, it provides fund management services, as well as advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as Jupai Investment Group and changed its name to Jupai Holdings Limited in December 2014. Jupai Holdings Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

