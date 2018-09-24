Head to Head Analysis: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) versus RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: RLJ) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 28.08% 8.38% 3.86% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.72% 3.11% 1.48%

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $520.49 million 5.57 $120.85 million $1.31 12.39 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.36 billion 2.93 $74.83 million $2.40 9.44

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 3 3 0 2.29

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.