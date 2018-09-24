HC Wainwright Cuts Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Price Target to $2.00

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.71. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. equities analysts forecast that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMED. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

