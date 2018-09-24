Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Upgraded to Buy at B. Riley

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.91.

NYSE HIG opened at $50.92 on Monday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $126,647.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,568,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,503,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,175,000 after buying an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 302,671 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

