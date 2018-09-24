GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,570 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 7.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $360.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

