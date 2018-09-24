GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVMT. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 694.4% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,460 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,483,000 after buying an additional 2,324,060 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,200,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,505,000 after buying an additional 2,017,944 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 395.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,019,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,199,000 after buying an additional 813,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,160,000 after buying an additional 469,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVMT. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of DVMT stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of -0.15. Dell Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

