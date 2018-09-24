GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 223,700 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,700 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,368,000 after purchasing an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,797,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,224,000 after buying an additional 1,755,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,079,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,763,000 after buying an additional 2,413,030 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,912,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,800,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,798,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 643,478 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director William J. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.