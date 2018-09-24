GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $260,000 Holdings in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 51.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 281.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 22.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $567,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $896,357.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.