GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,974,000 after purchasing an additional 319,891 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

