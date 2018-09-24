Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bruker were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bruker by 215.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 652,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bruker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 40.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

BRKR opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.10 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

