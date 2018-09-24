Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $411,000 Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,720,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 176,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. credit downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $88.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 703.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $392,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Aliski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $287,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

