Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,242.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $1,061,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,091,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $7,772,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.