Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOV. TheStreet raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Government Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ GOV opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,774,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,627,000 after buying an additional 2,132,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,772,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.