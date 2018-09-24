Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTIM. TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. equities analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Good Times Restaurants worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

