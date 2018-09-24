Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

SCHYY opened at $47.62 on Friday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops.

