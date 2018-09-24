Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) a GBX 5,250 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.39) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,185 ($67.54) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 6,000 ($78.16) to GBX 5,200 ($67.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 5,800 ($75.55) to GBX 5,500 ($71.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.73) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,095 ($66.37).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,617 ($47.11) on Thursday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 4,064 ($52.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In other news, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.59), for a total value of £68,941.95 ($89,803.24). Also, insider Alan Davy acquired 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,931 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,533.09 ($1,996.99). In the last quarter, insiders bought 45 shares of company stock worth $177,525.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

