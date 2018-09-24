Goldcorp (GG) PT Lowered to $17.00

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Goldcorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Goldcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:GG opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.14. Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.54 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Goldcorp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 56.2% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,667,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after buying an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

