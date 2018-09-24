Global X Management Co LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,747,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,489,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,361 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,124,000 after purchasing an additional 295,598 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 13.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,045 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $216.94 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $197.32 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cann dropped their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $255.00 target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

