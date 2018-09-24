Global X Management Co LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 914.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,632 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 304.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21,859.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 131,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 87,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,390,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,296 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,780. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

