Global X Management Co LLC Acquires 7,851 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,777,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,789,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,175,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after buying an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,928,000 after buying an additional 490,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 350.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.