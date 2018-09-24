Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $8.96 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3,162.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 203,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.09.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.