Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 708,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $34.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

