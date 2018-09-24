Genius Brands International (GNUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genius Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Genius Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

GNUS stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.37.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 41.93% and a negative net margin of 113.05%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Genius Brands International will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genius Brands International stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,876 shares during the quarter. Genius Brands International accounts for about 1.0% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.46% of Genius Brands International worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Brands International (GNUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.