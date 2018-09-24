Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 355,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Gallagher sold 4,116 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $362,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,377 shares of company stock worth $2,408,720 in the last three months. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.