General Electric’s (GE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.17 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,233 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

