General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

