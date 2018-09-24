Gas Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.24 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Gas token can currently be bought for $5.26 or 0.00079241 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood and Bitinka. Gas has a total market cap of $53.24 million and $1.28 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00281619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00151174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.94 or 0.06858134 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, Bitinka, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io, Coinnest and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

