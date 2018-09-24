Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSNN. Dawson James assumed coverage on Fusion Telecommunications International in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Telecommunications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Fusion Telecommunications International alerts:

NASDAQ FSNN opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.91, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Fusion Telecommunications International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $227.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 147.98% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. analysts forecast that Fusion Telecommunications International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International news, insider Jonathan Kaufman sold 113,334 shares of Fusion Telecommunications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $448,802.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,201.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 673.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Finally, KEMPER Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Telecommunications International

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.