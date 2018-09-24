Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,221 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $150,000. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

JPM stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

