Fmr LLC Sells 43,619 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,619 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.31% of Citizens Financial Group worth $57,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 265,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 50,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.