Fmr LLC Purchases 94,229 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $58,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,519,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,518 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $47,726,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,638,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $31,515,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

NYSE AEE opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $66.11.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

