Fmr LLC Has $56 Million Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.23% of NMI worth $56,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NMI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.11.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 83,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,849,180.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $464,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,579.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 438,220 shares of company stock worth $9,503,491. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on NMI in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.85.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

