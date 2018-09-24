Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five9 by 81.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,750.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $33,726.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,042 shares of company stock worth $3,615,238. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

