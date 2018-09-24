First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 12,369 Tenaris SA (TS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,948.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 24.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.