First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,658 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Carriage Services worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,199.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,293,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,187 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 279,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 538.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

In related news, Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,770.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

