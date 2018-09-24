First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $49.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 77.94%. research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

